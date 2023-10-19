News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Blackpool ‘Kebab King’ dies aged 77
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast

Excellent 5 bed house in Holmfield Road, Blackpool makes perfect family home

This is a great property and with five bedrooms it’s an ideal buy for a growing family.
By Claire Lark
Published 19th Oct 2023, 10:14 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 10:15 BST

Spacious and traditional, the house is split over three floors and is close to the seafront. It’s on the market for £195,000 with Farrell Heyworth Estate Agents, through Rightmove. There’s a lot of house going on, take a tour to find out.

In case you missed them: Fantastic Blackpool semi-detached house for sale on Poulton Road with amazing outbuilding

Amazing Blackpool semi-detached property in Church Street with two flats on the market

Exquisite Fylde manor in Great Plumpton countryside up for sale with its own lake and views from every room

Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys

1. Holmfield Road, Blackpool

Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys Photo: Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys

Photo Sales
Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys

2. Holmfield Road, Blackpool

Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys Photo: Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys

Photo Sales
Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys

3. Holmfield Road, Blackpool

Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys Photo: Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys

Photo Sales
Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys

4. Holmfield Road, Blackpool

Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys Photo: Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys

Photo Sales
Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys

5. Holmfield Road, Blackpool

Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys Photo: Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys

Photo Sales
Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys

6. Holmfield Road, Blackpool

Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys Photo: Farrell Heyworth, Thornton Cleveleys

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolRightmovePoulton Road