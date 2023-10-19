Excellent 5 bed house in Holmfield Road, Blackpool makes perfect family home
This is a great property and with five bedrooms it’s an ideal buy for a growing family.
By Claire Lark
Published 19th Oct 2023, 10:14 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 10:15 BST
Spacious and traditional, the house is split over three floors and is close to the seafront. It’s on the market for £195,000 with Farrell Heyworth Estate Agents, through Rightmove. There’s a lot of house going on, take a tour to find out.
