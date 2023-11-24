Victorian beauty in Fleetwood for sale with seaviews to the Lake District offers character and modern living
This fabulous terraced house was built in 1840.
By Claire Lark
Published 24th Nov 2023, 11:26 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 11:27 GMT
It’s on the market for £359,950 and is one of the earliest Fleetwood properties. It offers character and versatile living with 5 good sized bedrooms, a beautiful kitchen, character bathrooms and the most amazing views across Morecambe Bay. It’s up for sale with Unique Estate Agency, Fleetwood
