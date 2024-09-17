No chain in sale of immaculate and extended family home in Cheryl Drive, Thornton

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 17th Sep 2024, 12:11 GMT

Welcome to this extensively modernised and immaculate family home.

It was originally built as a two bedroom semi-detached house but it is potentially a three bed as the downstairs main room is used as an office and spare bedroom.

The house is situated in a very quiet, wide road with ample parking for all houses on the street. It has so much to offer and is one for the viewing list. It’s on the market with Purplebricks at £200,000

