This stunning 20th Century detached house is bursting with character with an extensive woodland garden to the rear - and it has been reduced in price
It has three bedrooms, two reception rooms and is less than 500 yards walk from Stanley Park. It’s detached too. The estate agents say it’s an ‘Edwardian masterpiece’
1. Halifax Street, Blackpool
iMove, Poulton | iMove, Poulton
2. Halifax Street, Blackpool
iMove, Poulton | iMove, Poulton
3. Halifax Street, Blackpool
iMove, Poulton | iMove, Poulton
4. Halifax Street, Blackpool
iMove, Poulton | iMove, Poulton
5. Halifax Street, Blackpool
iMove, Poulton | iMove, Poulton
6. Halifax Street, Blackpool
iMove, Poulton | iMove, Poulton
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.