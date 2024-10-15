'Edwardian masterpiece' detached house in Halifax Street, Blackpool is reduced to sell

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 16th Sep 2024, 12:53 GMT
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 12:53 GMT

Welcome to Bleak House - an Edwardian masterpiece

This stunning 20th Century detached house is bursting with character with an extensive woodland garden to the rear - and it has been reduced in price

It has three bedrooms, two reception rooms and is less than 500 yards walk from Stanley Park. It’s detached too. The estate agents say it’s an ‘Edwardian masterpiece’

It’s on the market with iMove, Poulton for £250,000 - a drop of £10k

ICYMI: Reduced price AGAIN for quirky Thornton Cleveleys house with uninterrupted sea views

Stunning 5 bed semi-detached house for sale in Devonshire Road is full of character and charm

iMove, Poulton

1. Halifax Street, Blackpool

iMove, Poulton | iMove, Poulton

Photo Sales
iMove, Poulton

2. Halifax Street, Blackpool

iMove, Poulton | iMove, Poulton

Photo Sales
iMove, Poulton

3. Halifax Street, Blackpool

iMove, Poulton | iMove, Poulton

Photo Sales
iMove, Poulton

4. Halifax Street, Blackpool

iMove, Poulton | iMove, Poulton

Photo Sales
iMove, Poulton

5. Halifax Street, Blackpool

iMove, Poulton | iMove, Poulton

Photo Sales
iMove, Poulton

6. Halifax Street, Blackpool

iMove, Poulton | iMove, Poulton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Stanley Park
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice