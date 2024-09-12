Stunning 5 bed semi-detached house for sale in Devonshire Road is full of character and charm

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 12th Sep 2024, 10:11 BST

This is a stunning, slightly elevated semi-detached house in Devonshire Road

It’s beautifully presented with character and original features and has four or five bedrooms. With three reception rooms, front and rear gardens and driveway parking, it has much to offer a family. It’s on the market with Tiger Estates and Lettings for £320,000

Tiger Sales and Lettings

1. Devonshire Road, Blackpool

Tiger Sales and Lettings | Tiger Sales and Lettings

Tiger Sales and Lettings

2. Devonshire Road, Blackpool

Tiger Sales and Lettings | Tiger Sales and Lettings

Tiger Sales and Lettings

3. Devonshire Road, Blackpool

Tiger Sales and Lettings | Tiger Sales and Lettings

Tiger Sales and Lettings

4. Devonshire Road, Blackpool

Tiger Sales and Lettings | Tiger Sales and Lettings

Tiger Sales and Lettings

5. Devonshire Road, Blackpool

Tiger Sales and Lettings | Tiger Sales and Lettings

Tiger Sales and Lettings

6. Devonshire Road, Blackpool

Tiger Sales and Lettings | Tiger Sales and Lettings

