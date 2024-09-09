Inside historic house in Thornton for sale built in the 1800s and once home to celebrity Richard de Vere

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 9th Sep 2024, 11:36 BST

This incredible stand out property on Woodlands Road in Thornton is steeped in history.

Built in 1858, the three bedroom former farmhouse has quirky features, beamed ceilings and was once home to Richard de Vere and his celebrity dog Schnorbitz.

The property is situated on a substantial plot, is well presented and would suit a wide range of buyers. It has a gym, a superb kitchen diner, a log burner and a master en-suite bedroom. It’s on the market for £375,000 with The Square Room

