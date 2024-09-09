Built in 1858, the three bedroom former farmhouse has quirky features, beamed ceilings and was once home to Richard de Vere and his celebrity dog Schnorbitz.
The property is situated on a substantial plot, is well presented and would suit a wide range of buyers. It has a gym, a superb kitchen diner, a log burner and a master en-suite bedroom. It’s on the market for £375,000 with The Square Room
