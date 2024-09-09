Nestled in a quite cul-de-sac location on Highcross Park, it has much to offer a family. There’s a spacious open plan kitchen with dining area on the ground floor and three generously sized bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor. It has a landscaped, south facing rear garden and two allocated parking spaces to the front. It’s priced at £190,000 with Sellmyhome
Beautiful town house for sale in Poulton-le-Fylde is set over three floors and extendedBy Claire Lark
1 / 2
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.