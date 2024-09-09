Highcross Park house in Blackpool with open views to fields is new to the market on Truno Close

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 9th Sep 2024, 08:48 BST

This is a beautifully presented three bedroom end terrace house with open views to fields.

Nestled in a quite cul-de-sac location on Highcross Park, it has much to offer a family. There’s a spacious open plan kitchen with dining area on the ground floor and three generously sized bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor. It has a landscaped, south facing rear garden and two allocated parking spaces to the front. It’s priced at £190,000 with Sellmyhome

1. Truno Close, Blackpool

2. Truno Close, Blackpool

3. Truno Close, Blackpool

4. Truno Close, Blackpool

5. Truno Close, Blackpool

6. Truno Close, Blackpool

Related topics:BlackpoolProperty
