It's a modern town house set over three floors with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The beautiful modern kitchen has been extended and is open plan to the dining area creating a wonderful family space which is sure to be the hub of the home. There's off road parking, an integral garage and the house is within walking distance to Poulton town centre. It's on the market with Imove for offers over £235,000
ICYMI: Million pound historic house for sale in Hastings Place in the heart of Lytham has wealth of features
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.