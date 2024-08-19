Beautiful town house for sale in Poulton-le-Fylde is set over three floors and extended

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 19th Aug 2024, 13:41 BST

8 Garden Close in Poulton is an immaculately presented family home.

It's a modern town house set over three floors with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The beautiful modern kitchen has been extended and is open plan to the dining area creating a wonderful family space which is sure to be the hub of the home. There's off road parking, an integral garage and the house is within walking distance to Poulton town centre. It's on the market with Imove for offers over £235,000

Related topics:

