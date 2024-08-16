The detached pad in Warton is one of seven in the UK which have been matched with a music genre. It’s all part of Rightmove’s collboration with The Voice UK which hits our screens in the autumn.

This stunner was matched to ‘Metal’ and was described as ‘This contemporary home is filled with clean lines, a dramatic pewter palette, and pops of colour. Imposing metal pillars and girders are offset by the woodland backdrop – an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, no less – while light floods in through expanses of floor-to-ceiling glass.’ I think it’s a fabulous home which is truly outstanding. Elevated with breathtaking panoramic views, it’s in a peaceful location, landscaped and sun filled.

It has excellent open plan living, a luxurious cinema with bespoke bar and four double bedrooms. There’s an office, utility, wash house and a garage. It’s exceptional, on the market with Fine & Country, Lakes & North Lancs for £1m take a tour...

