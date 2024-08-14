The detached house has an abundance of period features with a fantastic layout of five bedrooms and three large reception rooms.
There’s a beautiful, traditional reception hall too and all are all incredibly well presented. A garage and off-road parking add practical convenience, while a unique highlight is the roof terrace which overlooks a bowling green, providing a picturesque setting for relaxation.
It’s also chain free. If your budget will stretch to a million, this is one for the viewing list - I’d love to live there.
