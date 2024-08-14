Million pound historic house for sale in Hastings Place in the heart of Lytham has wealth of features

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 14th Aug 2024, 08:29 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2024, 08:33 BST

This is an exquisite period property, full of history, nestled in Lytham town centre.

The detached house has an abundance of period features with a fantastic layout of five bedrooms and three large reception rooms.

There’s a beautiful, traditional reception hall too and all are all incredibly well presented. A garage and off-road parking add practical convenience, while a unique highlight is the roof terrace which overlooks a bowling green, providing a picturesque setting for relaxation.

It’s also chain free. If your budget will stretch to a million, this is one for the viewing list - I’d love to live there.

Did you see our other featured properties?

Bargain price 3 bed house in Leslie Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys is fully renovated

Character seafront property in Fleetwood is new to the market and comes with a myriad of features

I wouldn't have believed it had a pool! Wow factor detached house in Blackpool's Grange Road for sale

Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

1. Hastings Place, Lytham

Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham | Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Photo Sales
Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

2. Hastings Place, Lytham

Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham | Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Photo Sales
Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

3. Hastings Place, Lytham

Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham | Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Photo Sales
Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

4. Hastings Place, Lytham

Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham | Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Photo Sales
Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

5. Hastings Place, Lytham

Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham | Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Photo Sales
Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

6. Hastings Place, Lytham

Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham | Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Home and gardenWealthLythamfirst person

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.