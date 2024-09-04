Incredible Blackpool Promenade 6-bed house is still for sale - reduced and chain-free

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 9th Apr 2024, 14:15 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2024, 10:28 BST

This is an incredible house, right on the seafront with the most amazing sea views.

And it has been reduced by £25k to £375,000 and is a beautifully presented and spacious 6 bed family home. All bedrooms are en-suite too. It’s a surprise to see it’s still on the on the market. Check it out with The Square Room, Fylde Coast.

ICYMI: I know this is a turn key property - Blackpool house for sale in Lynton Avenue is a bargain

Fine Victorian detached house in Breck Road, Poulton-le-Fylde for sale which used to be a care home

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

1. Promenade, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast | The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

2. Promenade, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast | The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Promenade, Blackpool

3. Promenade, Blackpool

Promenade, Blackpool | The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

4. Promenade, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast | The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

5. Promenade, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast | The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

6. Promenade, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast | The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPropertyfirst person
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice