Outstanding double-fronted 4 bed house for sale in Beechwood Avenue, Blackpool with a stunning interior

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 11th Jul 2024, 15:17 BST

The estate agents say this is a truly outstanding four bedroomed house.

And it is, it’s absolutely gorgeous with attention to detail. It will be snapped up. The solid property is double fronted with gardens to the front and side and off road parking. It has a stunning kitchen diner with a family room and a cosy lounge. There are three doubel bedrooms and a superb brick built office room. It’s on the market for £300,000 with Entwistle Green

ICYMI: Fabulous views from Queens Promenade house for sale in Blackpool which has been in same family since 1966

