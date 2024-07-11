Fabulous views from Queens Promenade house for sale in Blackpool which has been in same family since 1966

An immaculately maintained four bed detached house which has been owned by the same family since it was built in 1966.

It has fabulous views of the Irish Sea and has impressive room sizes throughout. It has a big garden and would make a fabulous family home. It’s on the market with The Square Room, Fylde Coast for £375,000

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

1. Queens Promenade, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

2. Queens Promenade, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

3. Queens Promenade, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

4. Queens Promenade, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

5. Queens Promenade, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

6. Queens Promenade, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

