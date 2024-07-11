Beautiful Blackpool detached house for sale near the sea with its own 'Wendy House'

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Jul 2024, 13:04 BST

This is a lovely detached house adjacent to the prom with lots of features including a Wendy House in the garden.

It has an entrance porch, lounge with log effect gas fire and it’s open plan to the dining room. You also get a modern fitted kitchen with built-in applicances, a pantry, living area and study. There are three double bedrooms and a fab landscaped garden. It’s on the market with Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool for £390,000

