Full of period style features, the house on Breck Road in Poulton has two spacious reception rooms and a stunning open plan kitchen, living and dining space.
The garden is landscaped at the back and there’s a double garage and secure off road parking for multiple vehicles. Let the pictures do the talking...
It’s on the market for £895,000, reduced by £55k with Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde ICYMI: Exquisite seafront house for sale on Queens Promenade in Blackpool split into two stunning apartments
