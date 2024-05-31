Massive price drop for imposing period property on Breck Road in Poulton with 5 bedrooms

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 31st May 2024, 08:17 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2024, 13:47 BST

This is an imposing house, detached with 5 bedrooms and so much character - and it’s a had a hug price-drop

Full of period style features, the house on Breck Road in Poulton has two spacious reception rooms and a stunning open plan kitchen, living and dining space.

The garden is landscaped at the back and there’s a double garage and secure off road parking for multiple vehicles. Let the pictures do the talking...

It's on the market for £895,000, reduced by £55k with Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

1. 114 Breck Road, Poulton

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

2. 114 Breck Road, Poulton

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

3. 114 Breck Road, Blackpool

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

4. 114 Breck Road, Poulton

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

5. 114 Breck Road, Poulton

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

6. 114 Breck Road, Poulton

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

