On Queens Promenade, the semi-detached house is beautiful and if you’re looking for split accommodation, this is arranged as two self-contained apartments.
It has so much potential for a large family. It could be a teenager’s dream having their own space or a granny flat.
I think it must be wonderful to have a house overlooking the sea, imagine the sunsets and even watching the storms roll in.
It comes with a fairly reasonable price tag, considering what you get for your money - £375,000. It’s on the market with The Square Room, Fylde Coast
