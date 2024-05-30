Exquisite seafront house for sale on Queens Promenade in Blackpool split into two stunning apartments

By Claire Lark
Published 30th May 2024, 08:04 BST

There are several properties for sale on the promenade in Blackpool and they all have the most amazing sea views - this one is no different

On Queens Promenade, the semi-detached house is beautiful and if you’re looking for split accommodation, this is arranged as two self-contained apartments.

It has so much potential for a large family. It could be a teenager’s dream having their own space or a granny flat.

I think it must be wonderful to have a house overlooking the sea, imagine the sunsets and even watching the storms roll in.

It comes with a fairly reasonable price tag, considering what you get for your money - £375,000. It’s on the market with The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

1. Queens Promenade, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

2. Queens Promenade, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

3. Queens Promenade, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

4. Queens Promenade, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

5. Queens Promenade, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

6. Queens Promenade, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

