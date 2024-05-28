Bargain one bed flat in Singleton Street is Blackpool's cheapest on the market with its own parking space

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 28th May 2024, 13:38 BST

This is a great buy for an investor or a first time buyer.

It’s so cheap at £29,000 but it has lots of potential. There’s one bedroom, it’s in good order and has its own parking space for one car. The development has lift access to all floors and there are 27 residential flats within the block. You can even see the tower from the roof terrace. It’s up for auction with Pattinson Estate Agents, Auction

1. Singleton Street, Blackpool

2. Singleton Street, Blackpool

3. Singleton Street, Blackpool

4. Singleton Street, Blackpool

5. Singleton Street, Blackpool

6. Singleton Street, Blackpool

