It’s so cheap at £29,000 but it has lots of potential. There’s one bedroom, it’s in good order and has its own parking space for one car. The development has lift access to all floors and there are 27 residential flats within the block. You can even see the tower from the roof terrace. It’s up for auction with Pattinson Estate Agents, Auction
1. Singleton Street, Blackpool
2. Singleton Street, Blackpool
3. Singleton Street, Blackpool
4. Singleton Street, Blackpool
5. Singleton Street, Blackpool
6. Singleton Street, Blackpool
