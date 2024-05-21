If I was an investor I'd be buying this Blackpool time-warp property in Moss House Road because of the land

Claire Lark
Claire Lark
Published 21st May 2024

This is an amazing opportunity for an investor to purchase a blank canvas with huge potential

It’s a rare opportunity to purchase a three bedroom detached property set on an extensive sized plot. It would make a perfect family home, of course, but it’s plot means there’s lots of opportunity for further development. It’s a time-ward at the moment and needs major refurbishment but it has two reception rooms, a fitted kitchen and a ground floor wet room. It’s doubel glazed throughout and has a detached double length, two storey garage which could easily be converted to offer further living accommodation. It’s on the market for £300,000 with Entwistle Green, Blackpool

