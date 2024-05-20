19 of the best new and reduced propeties for sale in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 20th May 2024, 12:09 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 12:11 BST

Blackpool properties which are either new to the market or slashed in price this week.

We’ve round-up some of the best buys on the market, specifically focusing on those which are new to the market or have been reduced. From bargain first time buyer houses to substantial half a million pound stunners, there's something for everyone in this gallery of houses for sale right now. They are all on Rightmove

ICYMI: Exceptionally stunning 5 bed semi-detached house on Blackpool's Newton Drive for sale with amazing garden

I take a tour of a perfect first time buyer house in Blackpool on Warbreck Drive with 4 beds

Cheap first time buyer house in Garrett Gardens is cosy family home with a view of Blackpool Tower

A selection of new and reduced properties to the market

1. New and Reduced properties for sale

A selection of new and reduced properties to the market

Photo Sales
Sutherland View, Blackpool. Reduced to £69,500

2. New and reduced properties

Sutherland View, Blackpool. Reduced to £69,500

Photo Sales
Fordway Avenue, Blackpool. New to the market, £125,000

3. New and Reduced properties for sale

Fordway Avenue, Blackpool. New to the market, £125,000

Photo Sales
West Park Drive, Blackpool. Reduced to £500,000

4. New and Reduced properties for sale

West Park Drive, Blackpool. Reduced to £500,000

Photo Sales
Moor Park Avenue, Blackpool. Reduced to £200,000

5. New and Reduced properties for sale

Moor Park Avenue, Blackpool. Reduced to £200,000

Photo Sales
Fordway Avenue, Blackpool. New to the market, £128,000

6. New and Reduced Properties for sale

Fordway Avenue, Blackpool. New to the market, £128,000

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolBlackpool TowerRightmovefirst person

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.