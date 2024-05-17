Exceptionally stunning 5 bed semi-detached house on Blackpool's Newton Drive for sale with amazing garden

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 17th May 2024, 13:58 BST

This is a stunning property in an exclusive area of Blackpool in Newton Drive.

It’s a five bedroom semi-detached family home with a beautiful open plan kitchen and family room and a 300ft south facing rear garden. You need to see it to believe how amazing it is. It’s on the market for £525,000 with The Square Room

1. Newton Drive, Blackpool

2. Newton Drive, Blackpool

3. Newton Drive, Blackpool

4. Newton Drive, Blackpool

5. Newton Drive, Blackpool

6. Newton Drive, Blackpool

