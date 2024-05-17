It’s a five bedroom semi-detached family home with a beautiful open plan kitchen and family room and a 300ft south facing rear garden. You need to see it to believe how amazing it is. It’s on the market for £525,000 with The Square Room
ICYMI: Sensational seafront mansion on Queens Promenade in Blackpool comes with incredible style and class
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.