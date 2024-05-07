'I'd call it a classic gentleman's residence': Extraordinary 4 bed Blackpool family home on the market

Nestled in the prestigious Warbreck Hill Road area of North Shore, this stunning house preserves a wealth of original features.

By Claire Lark
Published 30th Nov 2023, 14:24 BST
Updated 7th May 2024, 11:42 BST

It has a state-of-the-art luxury fitted kitchen, complete with a charming breakfast area. One of its truly unique features is the utility laundry room with a separate WC, ingeniously located within a converted bomb shelter dating back to World War 2.

It’s on the market for £450k with Entwistle Green Estate Agents through Rightmove

As the estate agents say: “This classic gentleman’s residence impeccably preserves a wealth of original features.”

In case you missed them: 19 pictures of iconic Blackpool detached house up for sale on Preston Old Road near Stanley Park

Entwistle Green, Blackpool

1. Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool Photo: Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Entwistle Green, Blackpool

2. Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool Photo: Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Entwistle Green, Blackpool

3. Warbreck Hill Drive, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool Photo: Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Entwistle Green, Blackpool

4. Warbreck Hill Drive, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool Photo: Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Entwistle Green, Blackpool

5. Warbreck Hill Drive

Entwistle Green, Blackpool Photo: Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Entwistle Green, Blackpool

6. Warbreck Hill Drive, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool Photo: Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolRightmoveStanley Park