Sensational seafront mansion on Queens Promenade in Blackpool comes with incredible style and class

By Claire Lark
Published 15th May 2024, 14:56 BST

A head-turner for anyone driving along Queens Promenade, this fabulous house, the one with the statues either side of the path, is up for sale.

With its elevated position, you can’t help but look at it. The property has four to five bedrooms, depending on how you want to organise it, a stunning open plan kitchen diner and the main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe with an ensuite. At the back there’s a beautiful south east facing garden with a summer house and is perfect for outside dining and entertainment. It’s on the market with Unique Estate Agency for £725K

1. Queens Promenade, Blackpool

2. Queens Promenade, Blackpool

3. Queens Promenade, Blackpool

4. Queens Promenade, Blackpool

5. Queens Promenade, Blackpool

6. Queens Promenade, Blackpool

