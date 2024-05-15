With its elevated position, you can’t help but look at it. The property has four to five bedrooms, depending on how you want to organise it, a stunning open plan kitchen diner and the main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe with an ensuite. At the back there’s a beautiful south east facing garden with a summer house and is perfect for outside dining and entertainment. It’s on the market with Unique Estate Agency for £725K
Sensational seafront mansion on Queens Promenade in Blackpool comes with incredible style and class
A head-turner for anyone driving along Queens Promenade, this fabulous house, the one with the statues either side of the path, is up for sale.
