Spectacular sea views from balcony of cheap yet stunning flat for sale on Queens Prom in Blackpool

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 13th May 2024, 10:13 BST
Updated 13th May 2024, 11:01 BST

I could sit for hours watching the world go by from the balcony of this fabulous apartment.

It’s on Queens Promenade in Blackpool and is priced at an affordable £137,000. It has three bedrooms and is on the first floor. The apartment is fully modernised throughout and benefits from sea views, a modern kitchen, three double bedrooms and a garage. It’s on the market with The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Queens Court, Blackpool

