Immaculate 5 bed home for sale in Sandhurst Avenue, Blackpool has no onward chain

By Claire Lark
Published 9th May 2024, 10:26 BST

This five bedroomed family home in Sandhurst Avenue has sea views thanks to its elevated position.

The property has excellent rooms sizes throughout and is a credit to its current owners who have decorated each room to a high standard throughout. they have modernised original features and within a five minute walk, you are on the beach. It’s beautiful and it’s up for sale for £350,000 with The Square Room

1. Sandhurst Avenue, Blackpool

2. Sandhurst Avenue, Blackpool

3. Sandhurst Avenue, Blackpool

4. Sandhurst Avenue, Blackpool

5. Sandhurst Avenue, Blackpool

6. Sandhurst Avenue, Blackpool

