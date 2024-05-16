Cheap first time buyer house in Garrett Gardens is cosy family home with a view of Blackpool Tower

By Claire Lark
Published 16th May 2024, 08:30 BST

In a quiet residential location, this lovely three bedroomed home is a cheap buy.

Mid terraced, it’s a family home which is ready to walk into and perfect for a first time buyer. The house, which is on the market fro £120,000 is situated in a great location, close to local amenities with spacious and modern family living accommodation. It also has a view of Blackpool Tower. It would definitely be top of the viewing list if I was hunting for my first home. It’s on the market with Unique Estate Agency

