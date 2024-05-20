I can't believe the views from this incredible home for sale on Rossall Promenade in Cleveleys

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 20th May 2024, 15:20 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 15:24 BST

A six bedroomed house with the most amazing views of the sea in Cleveleys

This is a unique and spacious detached family home on Rossall Promenade. It is a beautiful property and it’s versatile meaning it could be easily split into three self contained areas, over three floors for teenagers or elderly relatives. The external features include a large integral garage, parking spaces and easily maintained garden areas to front and rear. It’s on the market for £650,000 with the Square Room. Take a tour inside ...

