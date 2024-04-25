Immaculate 3 bed semi-detached for sale in Blackpool on Vicarage Lane offers contemporary living

This is an impressive three bedroom semi-detached house which has a contemporary design.

By Claire Lark
Published 25th Apr 2024, 14:08 BST

It has a lounge with a cosy log burner and a versatile fourth bedroom which could adapt as a second reception room. The house has n open-plan dining area that seamlessly flows into the kitchen. At the back of the house are bi-fold doors that open out onto the garden creating a wonderful indoo-outdoor living experience. It’s on the market for £280,000 with Stephen Tew Estate Agents

ICYMI: "I like how it's open to offers" Stunning 4 bed house in Fleetwood Road North with open-planning living

"I think this has the wow factor!" Breathtaking sea views from Promenade six bed house for sale in Blackpool

Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool

1. Vicarage Lane, Blackpool

Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool

2. Vicarage Lane, Blackpool

Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool

3. Vicarage Lane, Blackpool

Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool

4. Vicarage Lane, Blackpool

Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool

5. Vicarage Lane, Blackpool

Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool

6. Vicarage Lane, Blackpool

Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.