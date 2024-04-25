It has a lounge with a cosy log burner and a versatile fourth bedroom which could adapt as a second reception room. The house has n open-plan dining area that seamlessly flows into the kitchen. At the back of the house are bi-fold doors that open out onto the garden creating a wonderful indoo-outdoor living experience. It’s on the market for £280,000 with Stephen Tew Estate Agents
