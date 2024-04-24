"I like how it's open to offers" Stunning 4 bed house in Fleetwood Road North with open-planning living

This is a stunning home in Thornton Cleveleys with and open plan living room and kitchen at the heart of the home.

By Claire Lark
Published 24th Apr 2024, 08:14 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 08:15 BST

And the vendors have opened it to offers in the region of £300,000 to £325,000 Thoughtfully designed, the living space is perfect for both family gatherings and entertaining guests through the seamless integration of the living room and kitchen creating a versatile and inviting atmosphere. It had four bedrooms, a large conservatory, amazing gardens and a large driveway. It’s on the market with British Homesellers, National Take a tour to reveal more rooms...

ICYMI: "I love its charm and character" Imposing detached house for sale in Blackpool is something special

"I love how old this rare find is" Historic 1800s Blackpool house for sale is one of a kind

I take you on a tour of a 'fully renovated' Blackpool detached house with 3 beds

British Homesellers, National

1. British Homesellers, National

British Homesellers, National

Photo Sales
British Homesellers, National

2. Fleetwood Road North, Thornton

British Homesellers, National

Photo Sales
British Homesellers, National

3. Fleetwood Road North, Thornton

British Homesellers, National

Photo Sales
British Homesellers, National

4. Fleetwood Road North, Thornton

British Homesellers, National

Photo Sales
British Homesellers, National

5. Fleetwood Road North, Thornton

British Homesellers, National

Photo Sales
British Homesellers, National

6. Fleetwood Road North, Thornton

British Homesellers, National

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolGardens

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.