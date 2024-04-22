Once used as a place for meetings, the house is currently split into three one bedroomed flats on the first floor. It’s a handsome, imposing property, unique and enjoys character from a bygone era. There are some delightful features including the entrance. The ground floor is currently arranged as a meeting space but imagine what you could with it, it’s oozing potential and I think its historic element is incredible. There’s ample outside space too for a garden. It’s up for sale for £399,950 with Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool