Once used as a place for meetings, the house is currently split into three one bedroomed flats on the first floor. It’s a handsome, imposing property, unique and enjoys character from a bygone era. There are some delightful features including the entrance. The ground floor is currently arranged as a meeting space but imagine what you could with it, it’s oozing potential and I think its historic element is incredible. There’s ample outside space too for a garden. It’s up for sale for £399,950 with Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool
ICYMI: "I think this has the wow factor!" Breathtaking sea views from Promenade six bed house for sale in Blackpool
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.