"I love how old this rare find is" Historic 1800s Blackpool house for sale is one of a kind

Perched in a prime spot on Lytham Road, this detached house was built in the 1800s.

By Claire Lark
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 10:07 BST

Once used as a place for meetings, the house is currently split into three one bedroomed flats on the first floor. It’s a handsome, imposing property, unique and enjoys character from a bygone era. There are some delightful features including the entrance. The ground floor is currently arranged as a meeting space but imagine what you could with it, it’s oozing potential and I think its historic element is incredible. There’s ample outside space too for a garden. It’s up for sale for £399,950 with Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

ICYMI: "I think this has the wow factor!" Breathtaking sea views from Promenade six bed house for sale in Blackpool

"I can't believe how cheap this is" Superb Blackpool house for sale in Adelaide Street with 4 beds

"I can't believe how big this is!" Eight bedroomed property for sale on Lytham Road in Blackpool

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

1. Lytham Road, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

2. Lytham Road, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

3. Lytham Road, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

4. Lytham Road, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

5. Lytham Road, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Lytham Road, Blackpool

6. Lytham Road, Blackpool

Lytham Road, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPropertySpaceBeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.