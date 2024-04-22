"I can't believe how cheap this is" Superb Blackpool house for sale in Adelaide Street with 4 beds

This is a superb property which has so much potential.

By Claire Lark
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 08:55 BST

On the market for £140,000, the mid-terraced house on Adelaide Street would make either a fab first time buyer home, a family home or an investment opportunity.

It has two spacious reception rooms, a good size modern kitchen and a walled front garden with an enclosed yard at the back. The price is amazing, such good value for money. It’s up for sale with Entwistle Green Blackpool

