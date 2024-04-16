This property on Division Lane has been stunningly designed and details have been carefully hand-picked to the highest possible standard of living by the current owners.

Completed in 2021, this brand-new home has a modern and stylish finish that infuses the latest technology with magnificently refined rooms, with an interior filled with the latest technology and fittings. Situated on just under an acre of land, it’s a unique property. It’s on the market for £1,750,000 with Lytham Estate Agents