Exquisitely designed 4 bed pad for sale in Blackpool with a garden that's out-of-this-world

This is arguably one of the finest houses on Blackpool’s property market.

By Claire Lark
Published 16th Apr 2024, 13:14 BST

This property on Division Lane has been stunningly designed and details have been carefully hand-picked to the highest possible standard of living by the current owners.

Completed in 2021, this brand-new home has a modern and stylish finish that infuses the latest technology with magnificently refined rooms, with an interior filled with the latest technology and fittings. Situated on just under an acre of land, it’s a unique property. It’s on the market for £1,750,000 with Lytham Estate Agents

