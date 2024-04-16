This property on Division Lane has been stunningly designed and details have been carefully hand-picked to the highest possible standard of living by the current owners.
Completed in 2021, this brand-new home has a modern and stylish finish that infuses the latest technology with magnificently refined rooms, with an interior filled with the latest technology and fittings. Situated on just under an acre of land, it’s a unique property. It’s on the market for £1,750,000 with Lytham Estate Agents
ICYMI: "I can't believe how big this is!" Eight bedroomed property for sale on Lytham Road in Blackpool
"I don't know why this is still for sale" Victorian semi in Poulton-le-Fylde is brimming with character
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.