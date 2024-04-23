"I love its charm and character" Imposing detached house for sale in Blackpool is something special

This outstanding home overlooks Stanley Park and is where tradition meets modernity in perfect harmony.

By Claire Lark
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 13:05 BST

This captivating detached property has undergone a comprehensive modernisation, promising a blend of classic elegance and contemporary comfort. It has four bedrooms and its imposing exterior exudes a wealth of charm and character, setting the tone for what lies within. It’s simply stunning and I love its style and character. It’s on the market for £550,000 with Purplebricks, covering Fylde Coast

1. West Park Drive, Blackpool

2. West Park Drive, Blackpool

3. West Park Drive, Blackpool

4. West Park Drive, Blackpool

5. West Park Drive, Blackpool

6. West Park Drive, Blackpool

