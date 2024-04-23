This captivating detached property has undergone a comprehensive modernisation, promising a blend of classic elegance and contemporary comfort. It has four bedrooms and its imposing exterior exudes a wealth of charm and character, setting the tone for what lies within. It’s simply stunning and I love its style and character. It’s on the market for £550,000 with Purplebricks, covering Fylde Coast
