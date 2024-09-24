On the market for £325,000 with iMove, this Poulton family home is lovely, spacious, and ready to move straight into.

The entrance hallway provides access to the ground floor, with a bright and spacious design, original tiled flooring, and laminate flooring. The lounge features a contemporary fireplace with a log burner, bay window, and wood-effect flooring. The ground floor WC includes a low flush toilet and pedestal wash hand basin.

The dining room, with its faux log burner and Karndean flooring, leads to a shaker-style kitchen. The kitchen boasts quartz worktops, integrated appliances, and a Belling gas cooker. Adjacent, the utility room offers additional storage and access to the rear garden.

Upstairs, the first-floor landing leads to three bedrooms, including the master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom. The en-suite features a twin shower unit, freestanding bathtub, and his-and-hers wash basins. Two additional bedrooms are well-lit and carpeted. A separate shower room completes the floor.

The exterior includes off-road parking for two cars and a rear garden with a paved patio, artificial lawn, and a children's play area. A versatile home, it offers comfort and style in a family-friendly setting.

Take a look around...

1 . Tithebarn Street (Credit: iMove Sales and Lettings) Tithebarn Street (Credit: iMove Sales and Lettings) Photo Sales

