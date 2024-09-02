The property has a welcoming entrance hallway leading to a spacious lounge and a living, dining room with patio doors that open out to the south-facing rear garden. It’s perfect for enjoying sunny days. The well-appointed kitchen and diner provide practical spaces for daily living. Upstairs, there are four generously sized bedrooms along with a bathroom and toilet. It’s on the market for £200,000 with Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool
ICYMI: 'I can't believe this is still for sale' Blackpool time warp house is straight from another era
Breathtaking sea views from stunning property for sale on Rossall Promenade in Cleveleys with beachy feel
New to the market exceptional family home on Garstang Road West in Poulton is substantial in every way
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.