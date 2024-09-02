The property has a welcoming entrance hallway leading to a spacious lounge and a living, dining room with patio doors that open out to the south-facing rear garden. It’s perfect for enjoying sunny days. The well-appointed kitchen and diner provide practical spaces for daily living. Upstairs, there are four generously sized bedrooms along with a bathroom and toilet. It’s on the market for £200,000 with Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool