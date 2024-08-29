New to the market exceptional family home on Garstang Road West in Poulton is substantial in every way

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 29th Aug 2024, 08:23 BST

This is an imposing three bedroom detached family home which is new to the market

It’s a substantial property on Garstang Road West with two reception tooms and a south facing private and enclosed rear garden.

It has a modern four piece family bathroom, garage and driveway for multiple cars and is close to the town centre. It’s on the market for £395,000 with Purplebricks

Purplebricks

1. Garstang Road West, Poulton

Purplebricks

Purplebricks

2. Garstang Road West, Poulton

Purplebricks

Purplebricks

3. Garstang Road West, Poulton

Purplebricks

Purplebricks

4. Garstang Road West, Poulton

Purplebricks

Purplebricks

5. Garstang Road West, Poulton

Purplebricks

Purplebricks

6. Garstang Road West, Poulton

Purplebricks

