I’d promised my eldest brunch out on his 17th birthday and there are plenty of places to choose from.

But I had wanted to try the Tractor Shed Bistro in Fleetwood after friends had rated it highly.

We had been for lunch a couple of years ago but this time it was for a hearty one and with a teenager to feed, it needed to be filling.

I remember the building from way back, it was probably a tractor shed but as Parrs Farm evolved and reinvented itself a decade-plus past with tours of the working farm, Christmas grottos and scary Halloween trails, it naturally needed a decent place for visitors to go for a coffee.

And so the building was rebuilt for purpose, the Tractor Shed soon became a place to go for tourists at the two caravan parks over the road and locals needing a fill.

It’s bright and airy inside with a floor to ceiling brick fireplace, tables, some by the window and others nestled in booths. It’s spacious and welcoming.

There was no need to book, we just turned up mid-morning and were swiftly seated in one of the booths.

The breakfast menu was still being served too and there are plenty of variations available.

There’s the ‘regular breakfast’ at £7.95 - sausage, bacon, egg, beans, hash browns, tomato, friend mushrooms and toast. But for if you are feeling super hungry there’s ‘Chef John’s Famous Mega Breakfast’ for two pounds more. It’s basically doubled up and includes two black puddings.

For lighter breakfasts you could try ‘Grandma Parrs’ at £8.25 sausage, 2 bacon, 2 eggs, beans and toast. Vegetarian options are available, breakfast muffins, breakfast muffins, wraps - all sorts.

We were there for brunch so that’s what we had - the All Day Brunch of bacon, sausage, egg, beans and chunky chips.

It’s an order at the counter system where you can also pick up your drinks.

The service is impeccable and the staff were really friendly. Our food, cooked to perfection was served quickly and I reckon it was good value for money considering the quality of produce, service and a great place to eat. It was a complete winner.

The birthday boy was topped up ready for his first driving lesson. I would highly recommend. It was £24.65 for the two of us. See their website for full details