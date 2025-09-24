'I'd go back in a heartbeat' - 31 of the best photos of girls' nights out in Blackpool through the 90s and 00s

Published 24th Sep 2025, 11:09 BST

There’s nothing quite like a girls’ night out.

Once it’s arranged, it’s one of those dates everyone chats about and looks forward to with lots of excitement.

And with plenty of places to go to get the drinks flowing, these photos from the archives remember the best of them. Not a selfie in sight, it was all about the going out clothes, laughs with your besties, freedom and friendship. These are the best of the crop and feature many of Blackpool’s favourite clubs and pubs. I’d go back to those days in a heartbeat - would you? Send us your memories.

Out out at Heaven and Hell

1. Girls Night Out

Out out at Heaven and Hell Photo: Kelby Garside

Are you pictured here on a night out with friends at Heaven and Hell

2. Girls Night Out

Are you pictured here on a night out with friends at Heaven and Hell Photo: Kelby Garside

Army girls at a hen party in Cahoots

3. Girls Night Out

Army girls at a hen party in Cahoots Photo: Rob Lock

Lambrini Girls at Brannigans in 2005

4. Girls Night Out

Lambrini Girls at Brannigans in 2005 Photo: Submit

Beth Alderton, Laura Bamforth and Kirsty Nuttall at Club Sanuk

5. Girls Night Out

Beth Alderton, Laura Bamforth and Kirsty Nuttall at Club Sanuk Photo: Submit

Girls out ahead of Rumours' 20th anniversary

6. Girls Night Out

Girls out ahead of Rumours' 20th anniversary Photo: Dave Nelson

