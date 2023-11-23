These superb photos cast back to the 1970s and into the 80s and 00s to reminisce over the hugely popular Doctor Who Exhibition which had a starring role on the Golden Mile
Blackpool’s increasingly populated seafront brought the guarantee of an already established audience and the TV themed exhibition proved to be a crowd puller when it first opened in 1973 by Jon Pertwee. And it was an amazing experience for lucky young winners of the Gazette’s design a monster competition who got to meet the Timelord in person. The exhibition showcased a collection of costumes and props from the series, many of them animated, and was updated every year with items from the latest season. It closed in 1985 before being reinvented in 2004 for a further five years. It was only when the BBC decided it needed it’s costumes back that the idea was finally abandoned – not before it had made its mark though as one of Blackpool’s most memorable attractions.
Ten giant spiders, which were starring in the BBC series at the time, stop the traffic on Blackpool Promenade as they make their way to the Dr Who Exhibition in 1974 Photo: staff
Jon Pertwee and Sarah Jane Smith with a chocolate Dalek baked specially for the opening of the Dr Who Exhibition in Blackpool, 1974 Photo: staff
Huge crowds assembled outside the New Ritz on the Golden Mile to see the arrival of Dr Who Jon Pertwee and Sarah Jane Smith (Elisabeth Sladen) to officially open the new BBC TV Tardis Exhibition of Time and Space Travel in 1974 Photo: staff
Doctor Who Exhibition, 1974 Photo: staff
Doctor Who - Tom Baker with Elizabeth Sladen and Ian Marter (all wearing junior reporter badges) meet some of the Gazette prize winning Junior Reporters in 1975 Photo: staff
Former Gazette reporter Rob Stocks dwarfed by two of the monsters which had never been photographed before - Sontaran (left) and Garm Photo: Bill Johnson