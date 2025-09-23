21 atmospheric old pictures that remember the 1980s in Blackpool with sticks of rock, deckchairs and tea

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 11:28 BST

In the 1980s, Blackpool was the heart of the great British seaside holiday.

Families strolled along the promenade, the scent of fish and chips in the salty air, while children clutched sticks of rock with names running through them like magic.

Sunburnt dads wore knotted handkerchiefs on their heads, parked in deckchairs watching the tide roll in. Tea was served, deckchairs were up and the Tower stood tall over the laughter and lights.

It was peak time for political party conferences, Blackpool was the premier host choice. Theatre, illuminations, naps on the prom and fortune telling wrap up these amazing retro scenes.

ICYMI: 25 of the best photos capturing life in Blackpool 25 years ago including pubs, schools and people

25 vintage Blackpool photos and scenes from the town's earliest days 1840-1897

Blackpool Retro: 25 of the best photos taking you back to the late 1980s, including lost landmarks

1980's : Beach Boy - Les Dawson filming "A Century of Stars"

1. 1980s

1980's : Beach Boy - Les Dawson filming "A Century of Stars" | National World

Photo Sales
A row of mounted policemen in the street outside the Conservative Party Conference building, Blackpool, Lancashire, October 19th 1981. The policemen were preparing for the Right to Work protest march. (Photo by Geoff Bruce/Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

2. 1980s

A row of mounted policemen in the street outside the Conservative Party Conference building, Blackpool, Lancashire, October 19th 1981. The policemen were preparing for the Right to Work protest march. (Photo by Geoff Bruce/Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
British politician Michael Foot out walking in Blackpool with his dog Dizzy or Disraeli during the Labour Party Conference, circa 1986. (Photo by John Downing/Getty Images)

3. Blackpool 1980s

British politician Michael Foot out walking in Blackpool with his dog Dizzy or Disraeli during the Labour Party Conference, circa 1986. (Photo by John Downing/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at the Conservative Party Conference in Blackpool, October 1987. (Photo by John Downing/Getty Images)

4. 1980s

British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at the Conservative Party Conference in Blackpool, October 1987. (Photo by John Downing/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Norman Tebbit attends the Conservative Party Conference in Blackpool, October 1987. (Photo by John Downing/Getty Images)

5. Blackpool 1980s

Norman Tebbit attends the Conservative Party Conference in Blackpool, October 1987. (Photo by John Downing/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Brightly coloured sticks of rock on sale in the seaside town of Blackpool, Lancashire, April 1987. (Photo by RDImages/Epics/Getty Images)

6. 1980s

Brightly coloured sticks of rock on sale in the seaside town of Blackpool, Lancashire, April 1987. (Photo by RDImages/Epics/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPeopleTowerPubs
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice