Families strolled along the promenade, the scent of fish and chips in the salty air, while children clutched sticks of rock with names running through them like magic.

Sunburnt dads wore knotted handkerchiefs on their heads, parked in deckchairs watching the tide roll in. Tea was served, deckchairs were up and the Tower stood tall over the laughter and lights.

It was peak time for political party conferences, Blackpool was the premier host choice. Theatre, illuminations, naps on the prom and fortune telling wrap up these amazing retro scenes.

1 . 1980s 1980's : Beach Boy - Les Dawson filming "A Century of Stars" | National World Photo Sales

2 . 1980s A row of mounted policemen in the street outside the Conservative Party Conference building, Blackpool, Lancashire, October 19th 1981. The policemen were preparing for the Right to Work protest march. (Photo by Geoff Bruce/Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Blackpool 1980s British politician Michael Foot out walking in Blackpool with his dog Dizzy or Disraeli during the Labour Party Conference, circa 1986. (Photo by John Downing/Getty Images) | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . 1980s British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at the Conservative Party Conference in Blackpool, October 1987. (Photo by John Downing/Getty Images) | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Blackpool 1980s Norman Tebbit attends the Conservative Party Conference in Blackpool, October 1987. (Photo by John Downing/Getty Images) | Getty Images Photo Sales

6 . 1980s Brightly coloured sticks of rock on sale in the seaside town of Blackpool, Lancashire, April 1987. (Photo by RDImages/Epics/Getty Images) | Getty Images Photo Sales