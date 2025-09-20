Blackpool Retro: 25 of the best photos taking you back to the late 1980s, including lost landmarks

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 20th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

These great photos take us back to 1980s Blackpool.

The scenes were all captured between 1985 and 1987 and light up our wonderful town as it was nearly 40 years ago. How times change...

A view of the promenade crowds and historical trams near Coral Island during the Tramway Centenary celebrations in 1985

1. Blackpool 1985-1987

A view of the promenade crowds and historical trams near Coral Island during the Tramway Centenary celebrations in 1985 | library

This giant stick of candy was a rock solid record. The 500lb monster was set to enter the Guiness Book of Records as the largest rock around. Nine feet, two inches long and 14 1/2 inches thick, the rock rolled off the production line at Blackpool's Fylde Confectionery Company after a marathon cooling session

2. Blackpool 1985-1987

This giant stick of candy was a rock solid record. The 500lb monster was set to enter the Guiness Book of Records as the largest rock around. Nine feet, two inches long and 14 1/2 inches thick, the rock rolled off the production line at Blackpool's Fylde Confectionery Company after a marathon cooling session | National World

Sheffield City Council leader David Blunkett with his guide dog at the British Labour Party conference, in Blackpool, 1985

3. Blackpool 1985-1987

Sheffield City Council leader David Blunkett with his guide dog at the British Labour Party conference, in Blackpool, 1985 | Getty Images

Rocket Man!

4. Blackpool 1985-1987

Rocket Man! | National World

A team of 30 brave fireman gatthered at the scene of a £500,000 blaze - ten months after it was put out. The firefighters gathered at Blackpool's Boston Hotel to see their chief officer re-open the seafront building after a remarkable refurbishment

5. Blackpool 1985-1987

A team of 30 brave fireman gatthered at the scene of a £500,000 blaze - ten months after it was put out. The firefighters gathered at Blackpool's Boston Hotel to see their chief officer re-open the seafront building after a remarkable refurbishment | National World

Blackpool Promenade in 1987

6. Blackpool 1985-1987

Blackpool Promenade in 1987 | National World

