News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Detainees in custody sometimes left naked in cells, inspectors find
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

21 retro pictures of fast food takeaways in Blackpool including KFC, McDonald's and Wimpy

These photos will bring back memories of Blackpool's fast food takeaways – when the big names we’ve all come to know and love began opening up in Blackpool.
By Claire Lark
Published 28th Apr 2022, 15:58 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 14:19 BST

Our eating habits were changing and fast food style eateries began to take over. Some of these go back a bit and it’s fascinating to see how rebranding has altered the venues over the years. There’s others as well – Burgerdome is in there, remember that after nights out in Blackpool?

In case you missed them: 22 scenes from the shops loved and lost in Blackpool that you might remember from the 70s to 90s

29 scenes around Blackpool's Houndshill centre which might make you miss the shops we once loved

21 pictures which bring back memories of our favourite places to eat in Blackpool during the 80s and 90s

Wimpy was one of the earliest fast food restaurants. This was the Blackpool Wimpy in December 1980

1. Favourite fast food takeaways

Wimpy was one of the earliest fast food restaurants. This was the Blackpool Wimpy in December 1980 Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
This photo was taken when Blackpool town centre McDonald's opened in April 1982. Six year old Lee Scott, of Charnley Road tucks into a Big Mac with Angela Gill (left) and Alison Ankers. Look at the queue behind them of people waiting for their first taste of McDonald's

2. Favourite fast food takeaways

This photo was taken when Blackpool town centre McDonald's opened in April 1982. Six year old Lee Scott, of Charnley Road tucks into a Big Mac with Angela Gill (left) and Alison Ankers. Look at the queue behind them of people waiting for their first taste of McDonald's Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
This was the very first Kentucky Fried Chicken in Blackpool on Whitegate Drive. It opened 51 years ago in 1971

3. Favourite fast food takeaways

This was the very first Kentucky Fried Chicken in Blackpool on Whitegate Drive. It opened 51 years ago in 1971 Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
This was THE place to go after spilling onto the streets from Blackpool's nightclubs. Burgerdome in Talbot Road, 1990

4. Favourite fast food places

This was THE place to go after spilling onto the streets from Blackpool's nightclubs. Burgerdome in Talbot Road, 1990 Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Domino's Pizza, Victoria Road West, Cleveleys in 1999

5. Favourite fast food takeaways

Domino's Pizza, Victoria Road West, Cleveleys in 1999 Photo: Dawn Castle

Photo Sales
The days when a fiver covered it. Another from Wimpy in Blackpool, 1985. The writing was on the wall with the caption on the back 'Fast Food is out to overtake the delicacies of yesteryear' they meant pie n peas, cockels, mussels, whelks and oysters!

6. Favourite fast food takeaways

The days when a fiver covered it. Another from Wimpy in Blackpool, 1985. The writing was on the wall with the caption on the back 'Fast Food is out to overtake the delicacies of yesteryear' they meant pie n peas, cockels, mussels, whelks and oysters! Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
This is the inside of Wimpy, with its booths of tables in 1980

7. Favourite fast food takeaways

This is the inside of Wimpy, with its booths of tables in 1980 Photo: JPImedia

Photo Sales
Chicken George on ocean Boulevard, Blackpool 1990

8. Favourite fast food takeaways

Chicken George on ocean Boulevard, Blackpool 1990 Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:BlackpoolMcDonald'sKFC