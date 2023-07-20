These photos will bring back memories of Blackpool's fast food takeaways – when the big names we’ve all come to know and love began opening up in Blackpool.
Our eating habits were changing and fast food style eateries began to take over. Some of these go back a bit and it’s fascinating to see how rebranding has altered the venues over the years. There’s others as well – Burgerdome is in there, remember that after nights out in Blackpool?
1. Favourite fast food takeaways
Wimpy was one of the earliest fast food restaurants. This was the Blackpool Wimpy in December 1980 Photo: JPIMedia
2. Favourite fast food takeaways
This photo was taken when Blackpool town centre McDonald's opened in April 1982. Six year old Lee Scott, of Charnley Road tucks into a Big Mac with Angela Gill (left) and Alison Ankers. Look at the queue behind them of people waiting for their first taste of McDonald's Photo: JPIMedia
3. Favourite fast food takeaways
This was the very first Kentucky Fried Chicken in Blackpool on Whitegate Drive. It opened 51 years ago in 1971 Photo: JPIMedia
4. Favourite fast food places
This was THE place to go after spilling onto the streets from Blackpool's nightclubs. Burgerdome in Talbot Road, 1990 Photo: JPIMedia
5. Favourite fast food takeaways
Domino's Pizza, Victoria Road West, Cleveleys in 1999 Photo: Dawn Castle
6. Favourite fast food takeaways
The days when a fiver covered it. Another from Wimpy in Blackpool, 1985. The writing was on the wall with the caption on the back 'Fast Food is out to overtake the delicacies of yesteryear' they meant pie n peas, cockels, mussels, whelks and oysters! Photo: JPIMedia
7. Favourite fast food takeaways
This is the inside of Wimpy, with its booths of tables in 1980 Photo: JPImedia
8. Favourite fast food takeaways
Chicken George on ocean Boulevard, Blackpool 1990 Photo: JPIMedia