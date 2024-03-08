19 seaside pictures of Blackpool North Pier, Central Pier and South Pier through the decades

These wonderful photos of Blackpool's piers are enduring symbols of seaside nostalgia.

By The Newsroom
Published 8th Mar 2024, 14:34 GMT

With waves crashing beneath their boards and the lively atmosphere of families enjoying amusements and attractions, North, Central and South Piers capture the essence of seaside entertainment and the timeless appeal of Blackpool as a holiday resort. They remain key features of the landscape and are entwined in the fabric of our wonderful town. They each have their own histories and tell tales as old as time, these pictures are snapshot of those years...

Thousands of beach lovers take to their deck chairs below Central Pier in 1965, when the summer show headliners were Bob Monkhouse, Mike Yarwood and Neville King

Workmen repair the metalwork of Central Pier in Blackpool despite the high winds

Crowds on North Pier Blackpool - 1914

An aerial view of North Pier from the 1940's

South Shore Promenade, Blackpool showing the South Pier and the Magic of Coronation Street

Construction work at the end of Blackpool's South Pier

