3 . Fylde Nostalgia

No sign of a multi-screen cinema or any of the other modern buildings that you'll find on Cleveleys Promenade. Children making the most of the traditional playground rides of the early 1950s at Jubilee Gardens. A see-saw, slide, roundabout and rocking horse are among the simple trappings to be found alongside the paddling pool. In the distance, closer to the town centre, is a fairground Helter Skelter