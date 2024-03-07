33 evocative historical Fylde pictures down the decades in Blackpool, Fleetwood, Poulton and St Annes

The Fylde Coast is ancient and is documented, as one picture caption suggests, back a thousand years.

By Claire Lark
Published 7th Mar 2024, 13:13 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 13:15 GMT

These pictures piece together the landscape, towns, buildings and people of the Fylde from farming to the coast, from Fleetwood through to Blackpool, Lytham and everything in between.

ICYMI: 37 eclectic historic photos of Blackpool right through the years from the Pleasure Beach to breweries

27 retro Blackpool school pictures taken between 2007 and 2010 from Mereside Primary to Collegiate

15 of the last ‘proper’ old-school pubs still open on the Fylde Coast - including The Taps and The Thatched

Scenes from Blackpool, Fleetwood and Poulton

1. Fylde Nostalgia

Scenes from Blackpool, Fleetwood and Poulton

Photo Sales
Queensway the new town centre link road at Poulton-Le-Fylde opens to traffic

2. Fylde Nostalgia

Queensway the new town centre link road at Poulton-Le-Fylde opens to traffic

Photo Sales
No sign of a multi-screen cinema or any of the other modern buildings that you'll find on Cleveleys Promenade. Children making the most of the traditional playground rides of the early 1950s at Jubilee Gardens. A see-saw, slide, roundabout and rocking horse are among the simple trappings to be found alongside the paddling pool. In the distance, closer to the town centre, is a fairground Helter Skelter

3. Fylde Nostalgia

No sign of a multi-screen cinema or any of the other modern buildings that you'll find on Cleveleys Promenade. Children making the most of the traditional playground rides of the early 1950s at Jubilee Gardens. A see-saw, slide, roundabout and rocking horse are among the simple trappings to be found alongside the paddling pool. In the distance, closer to the town centre, is a fairground Helter Skelter

Photo Sales
Bold Street, Fleetwood, pictured from The Mount in 1901. Mount Terrace (left) was the first row of houses to be built next to The Mount.

4. Fylde Nostalgia

Bold Street, Fleetwood, pictured from The Mount in 1901. Mount Terrace (left) was the first row of houses to be built next to The Mount.

Photo Sales
Fleetwood beach 1918 showing the pier just eight years after its opening and a few bathing huts

5. Fylde Nostalgia

Fleetwood beach 1918 showing the pier just eight years after its opening and a few bathing huts

Photo Sales
Poulton market place club day, 1920

6. Fylde Nostalgia

Poulton market place club day, 1920

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolFyldePoultonFleetwoodPeopleFarmingSt AnnesLythamPubs