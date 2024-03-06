Numbers might have dwindled but our semi-rural location on the coast still has a clutch of proper old-style pubs. These are the pubs which retain that traditional character, the places where conversations are had, the ones which put ale choice at the forefront, where you can buy Scampi Fries and pork scratchings whilst sitting at the bar and enjoying a pint. And it’s where go for pool, darts and TV sport. The list is by no means exhaustive, there are probably more but is your favourite included?
1. The Taps, Lytham
The Taps is probably Lytham's most renowned pubs. It's charming and has won several awards. There's a real log fire for the winter months and its outside space is a sun trap for the summer Photo: Google
2. The Golden Ball
The Golden Ball in Poulton was built in the 19th century and was originally a coaching inn for travellers. It's now a Greene King pub and still retains that traditional feel Photo: Google
Coach and Horses in Freckleton is full of homely charm and tradition. Reviews say the pub has friendly staff and a relaxing ambience Photo: Google
4. Steamer, Fleetwood
The historic Steamer pub on Queens Terrace is stitched into the fabric of Fleetwood. It's a great real ale pub which offers Live Entertainment at weekends and has The Little Restaurant in the side bar. It is dog friendly and motorcycle friendly Photo: National World
The Bay Horse in Thornton has certainly stood the test of time. It has been a staple of the Thornton pub scene for decades and is still a focal point with all the tradition that comes with it Photo: Google
The Victoria in Cleveleys is one of the last surviving traditional ale houses in Cleveleys. On its website as reviewer wrote 'Like stepping in a time capsule. Charming pub, friendly service. The snug was quaint almost like being in a church but with good beer' Photo: Google