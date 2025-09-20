25 of the best photos capturing life in Blackpool 25 years ago including pubs, schools and people

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 20th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

There was lots going on in Blackpool back in the year 2000.

We’ve taken the best of the photos from the archives to remind you of what life was like back then.

Lionel Vinyl joins in with Bispham Endowed Primary School choir on the sea front at Blackpool 2000 Festival of Music

1. Blackpool, 2000

Lionel Vinyl joins in with Bispham Endowed Primary School choir on the sea front at Blackpool 2000 Festival of Music | National World

At The Saddle Inn

2. Blackpool, 2000

At The Saddle Inn | National World

David Jason filming an episode of Frost on North Pier, Blackpool

3. David Jason filming an episode of Frost on North Pier, Blackpool

David Jason filming an episode of Frost on North Pier, Blackpool | National World

American Richard Rodriguez, 39, a teacher from New York celebrated breaking another world record after riding the Big Dipper amusement attraction for 2,000

4. Blackpool, 2000

American Richard Rodriguez, 39, a teacher from New York celebrated breaking another world record after riding the Big Dipper amusement attraction for 2,000 | PA

Caroline Betmead , first woman across the finish line at th Blackpool 10K fun run 2000

5. Blackpool, 2000

Caroline Betmead , first woman across the finish line at th Blackpool 10K fun run 2000 | National World

Former Blackpool and England full-back, Jimmy Armfield at Buckingham Palace in London Wednesday October 18 2000, after he recieved his OBE from the Prince of Wales. PA PhotoP: John Stillwell

6. Blackpool, 2000

Former Blackpool and England full-back, Jimmy Armfield at Buckingham Palace in London Wednesday October 18 2000, after he recieved his OBE from the Prince of Wales. PA PhotoP: John Stillwell | PA

