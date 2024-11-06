But thanks to photo apps and AI we can transform them into colour to show our town in a whole new light. The idea is to make them look a little more like the world people really saw at the time.
These are a selection of images dating back to the early 20th century and through to the 50s and even early 80s to show colourised versions of black and white images of our great town.
1. Old Blackpool in Colour
Timothy Whites Chemist which ended up as Harvey's Furniture Shop on the corner Birley Street | National World
2. Old Blackpool in Colour
Lewis's in the 1970s | National World
3. Old Blackpool in Colour
Littlewoods, a very early picture in the 1930s | National World
4. Old Blackpool in Colour
Lytham Road shops close to the junction with Waterloo Road. The Lido was further along on the left. According to the plaque this terrace of shops was built in 1892. Seen here in the 1950s the shops include from the left Greenhalgh's ladieswear, Frank Harbron grocers, J.W. Smith menswear, E.A. & M.A. Smith bakery and cafe and J.L.Dawson Cook dispensing chemist and opticians | National World
5. Old Blackpool in Colour
The Edith Centre, Marks and Spencer Store at the junction of Bank Hey Street and Albert Road | National World
6. Old Blackpool in Colour
Mac's Majestic Ballroom, Bathesda Square, Bathesda Road. The building consisted of a ballroom on the first floor, a garage and a small shop. The premises were sold to the Brunswick Workingmen's Club | National World