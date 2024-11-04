31 quaint images of Blackpool to take you back to 1949

These fabulous photos reveal Blackpool as it was in 1949.

It was the first year of Blackpool Illuminations since the beginning of the Second World War and it was also a time of school success, stars in the resort and the days when the trams still rattled down Dickson Road. They're a trip back in time...

Marton Tram Depot in 1949 with upgraded Sun Saloon Car 12 passing along Whitegate Drive.

1. Blackpool, 1949

Marton Tram Depot in 1949 with upgraded Sun Saloon Car 12 passing along Whitegate Drive. | submit Photo: ((pic from Blackpool Tramways 1933-66 by Stephen Lockwood, published by Middleton Press))

Tram on Dickson Road, Blackpool, 1949

2. Blackpool, 1949

Tram on Dickson Road, Blackpool, 1949 | National World

The sunken gardens near Gynn Square in 1949, busy with people for the first Illuminations since 1939 when the Second World War broke out

3. Blackpool, 1949

The sunken gardens near Gynn Square in 1949, busy with people for the first Illuminations since 1939 when the Second World War broke out | National World

In 1949, Superintendent Evans Allen was in charge of security. Prime Minister Clement Atlee was in Blackpool for the Labour Party conference

4. Blackpool, 1949

In 1949, Superintendent Evans Allen was in charge of security. Prime Minister Clement Atlee was in Blackpool for the Labour Party conference | National World

The Windmill near Manchester Square on Central Promenade in 1949

5. Blackpool 1949

The Windmill near Manchester Square on Central Promenade in 1949 | National World

Williams Family Store on Marton Drive

6. Blackpool, 1949

Williams Family Store on Marton Drive | National World

