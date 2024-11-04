It was the first year of Blackpool Illuminations since the beginning of the Second World War and it was also a time of school success, stars in the resort and the days when the trams still rattled down Dickson Road. They're a trip back in time...
1. Blackpool, 1949
Marton Tram Depot in 1949 with upgraded Sun Saloon Car 12 passing along Whitegate Drive.
| submit Photo: ((pic from Blackpool Tramways 1933-66 by Stephen Lockwood, published by Middleton Press))
2. Blackpool, 1949
Tram on Dickson Road, Blackpool, 1949 | National World
3. Blackpool, 1949
The sunken gardens near Gynn Square in 1949, busy with people for the first Illuminations since 1939 when the Second World War broke out | National World
4. Blackpool, 1949
In 1949, Superintendent Evans Allen was in charge of security. Prime Minister Clement Atlee was in Blackpool for the Labour Party conference | National World
5. Blackpool 1949
The Windmill near Manchester Square on Central Promenade in 1949 | National World
6. Blackpool, 1949
Williams Family Store on Marton Drive | National World