31 dramatic retro pictures of Blackpool buildings left derelict and demolished through the years

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 1st Nov 2024, 13:26 BST

Blackpool has certainly changed through the years.

Whilst one building is flattened, another pops up somewhere else in an ever-evolving landscape. And it’s been happening for decades as these brilliant pictures show various stages of demolition and regeneration across the town. Old theatres have gone, shops, industrial buildings. Take a look and see if you can recognise any…

Yates's Talbot Square

1. Blackpool Demolished

Yates's Talbot Square | National World

Demolition underway at the area between Cookson Street and Talbot Road. Blackpool-including the Tache nightclub, far right. The gap between was the Harrison's grocery shop until 1965

2. Blackpool Demolished

Demolition underway at the area between Cookson Street and Talbot Road. Blackpool-including the Tache nightclub, far right. The gap between was the Harrison's grocery shop until 1965 | National World

Demolition of old Fleetwood Learner Pool, Preston Street, Fleetwood.

3. Blackpool demolished

Demolition of old Fleetwood Learner Pool, Preston Street, Fleetwood. | National World

Demolition of old Fleetwood Learner Pool, Preston Street, Fleetwood.

4. Blackpool demolished

Demolition of old Fleetwood Learner Pool, Preston Street, Fleetwood. | National World

Albert Road Car Park

5. Blackpool demolished

Albert Road Car Park | National World

Going down: The Princes Hotel at St. Annes

6. Blackpool Demolished

Going down: The Princes Hotel at St. Annes | National World

