Whilst one building is flattened, another pops up somewhere else in an ever-evolving landscape. And it’s been happening for decades as these brilliant pictures show various stages of demolition and regeneration across the town. Old theatres have gone, shops, industrial buildings. Take a look and see if you can recognise any…
Yates's Talbot Square
Demolition underway at the area between Cookson Street and Talbot Road. Blackpool-including the Tache nightclub, far right. The gap between was the Harrison's grocery shop until 1965
Demolition of old Fleetwood Learner Pool, Preston Street, Fleetwood.
Demolition of old Fleetwood Learner Pool, Preston Street, Fleetwood.
Albert Road Car Park
Going down: The Princes Hotel at St. Annes