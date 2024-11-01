25 powerful images of major Blackpool fires which have darkened the skies through the years

Published 1st Nov 2024, 12:57 BST

Blackpool buildings have been devastated by fire through the decades from tragic house fires to enormouos blazes at prominent sites.

By far one of the most devastating blazes in living memory was Yates’s Wine Lodge in 2009.

The inferno was estimated to have cost £20 million, as well as robbing Blackpool as part of its heritage - and killing more than 100 animals in a neighbouring pet shop.

Mike Senior was the last DJs to play at Yates. He said:“Couldn’t believe I left at 2am just as normal and in the morning it was gone!” Back in the 1960’s Blackpool’s famous RHO Hills department store was devastated by fire and the Fun House at Blackpool Pleasure Beach - still widely talked about and missed.

These pictures reflect just some of many major blazes which darkened Blackpool skies through the years.

Fire at Bean Street Food Court spread to Blackpool Pleasure Beach attracttions including the Big One

1. Blackpool on Fire

Fire at Bean Street Food Court spread to Blackpool Pleasure Beach attracttions including the Big One

Devonshire Road School, 2004

2. Blackpool on Fire

Devonshire Road School, 2004

Yates's Wine Lodge, Blackpool. Photo: Darren Nelson

3. Blackpool on Fire

Yates's Wine Lodge, Blackpool. Photo: Darren Nelson

Firefighters deal with the last of the flames at Grab City

4. Blackpool on Fire

Firefighters deal with the last of the flames at Grab City

Firefighters tackle the blaze at Yates's

5. Blackpool on Fire

Firefighters tackle the blaze at Yates's

When the Grand National was ablaze at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

6. Blackpool on Fire

When the Grand National was ablaze at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

