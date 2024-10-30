They remember Bispham through the years from it’s quaint days as a quiet village and it development as a true community. There’s a great photo of the roundabout on Devonshire Road when it had a simpler layout! They go way back and are a real treat.
Dominion Cinema, 1930s | National World
All Hallows Road, 1954 | National World
Bispham Gala, 1913 | National World
A close up of Smithy cottage in All Hallows Road | National World
The underground car park at Little Bispham in the 1930s | National World
Red Bank Road, July 1928. Ivy Cottage on the left (just beyond the larger white cottage) with a ladies hairdressers and tea rooms on the right | National World