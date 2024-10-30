27 throwback scenes of Bispham down the decades from streets to shops

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 30th Oct 2024, 10:24 BST

Rolling back the years in Bispham with these nostalgic scenes.

They remember Bispham through the years from it’s quaint days as a quiet village and it development as a true community. There’s a great photo of the roundabout on Devonshire Road when it had a simpler layout! They go way back and are a real treat.

Dominion Cinema, 1930s

1. Historical Bispham

Dominion Cinema, 1930s | National World

All Hallows Road, 1954

2. Historical Bispham

All Hallows Road, 1954 | National World

Bispham Gala, 1913

3. Historical Bispham

Bispham Gala, 1913 | National World

A close up of Smithy cottage in All Hallows Road

4. Historical Bispham

A close up of Smithy cottage in All Hallows Road | National World

The underground car park at Little Bispham in the 1930s

5. Historical Bispham

The underground car park at Little Bispham in the 1930s | National World

Red Bank Road, July 1928. Ivy Cottage on the left (just beyond the larger white cottage) with a ladies hairdressers and tea rooms on the right

6. Historical Bispham

Red Bank Road, July 1928. Ivy Cottage on the left (just beyond the larger white cottage) with a ladies hairdressers and tea rooms on the right | National World

